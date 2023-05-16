Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,524 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $463.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

