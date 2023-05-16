Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 35,200 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

