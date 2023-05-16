Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 35,200 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $38,606,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,705,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SONY opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

