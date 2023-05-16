Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 12,885 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.