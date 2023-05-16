Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3,602.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,001,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SWN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

