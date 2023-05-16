Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.13 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

