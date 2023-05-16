Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

