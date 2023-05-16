Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $90,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.