Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

