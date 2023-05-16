Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $12.82 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 265,729 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $167.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

