Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $11.03 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Fabrinet worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

FN opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

