Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,714 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

