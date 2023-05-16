Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $470,777.27 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 35% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $470,777.27 and approximately $60,360.70 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00285944 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $48,297.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

