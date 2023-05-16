Thomas P. Mundy Sells 4,926 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 766,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

