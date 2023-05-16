Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.74. 218,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,013. The company has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.