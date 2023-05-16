The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
The India Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
The India Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
