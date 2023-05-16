The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

The India Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The India Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The India Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The India Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

