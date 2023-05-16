The Hershey Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

HSY stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.73.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,591 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

