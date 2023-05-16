The Hershey Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
Hershey Price Performance
HSY stock opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,591 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
