The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.35 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $53.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,655,764,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,959,023,760 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

