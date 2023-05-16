The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,228. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

