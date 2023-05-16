The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Acquires $155,550.00 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,629.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Abbott Root Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00.

On Monday, May 8th, John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00.

On Friday, May 5th, John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

