The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,870,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

