The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 871,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,506. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

