The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 653,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

