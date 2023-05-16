Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 8.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.20% of Texas Pacific Land worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4 %

TPL traded down $33.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,337.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,249. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,331.59 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,607.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,022.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

