Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.