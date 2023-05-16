Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BDX opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.