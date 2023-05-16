Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $258.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

