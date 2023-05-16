Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.