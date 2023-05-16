Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

