Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Up 4.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.36. 188,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 581,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Specifically, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,194,313. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

