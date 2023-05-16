Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $82.84 billion and $20.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,822,627,517 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

