Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Given New $7.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 387.01% from the stock’s current price.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.84. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,545.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $10,927,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $10,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Terran Orbital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 780,249 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

