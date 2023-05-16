TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $148.92 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,640,459 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,132,787 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

