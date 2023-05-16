Terra Classic (LUNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.91 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $525.91 million and $21.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,962,807,615 coins and its circulating supply is 5,877,238,096,010 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

