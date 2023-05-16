Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.24. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 148,145 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TERN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 127,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

