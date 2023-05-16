Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE TS opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

