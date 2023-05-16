Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.28) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TENG stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81.20 ($1.02). 16,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,060.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.74. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

