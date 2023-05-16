Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on June 13th

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance
LON:TEG opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.85 million, a PE ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.78).
Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile
