Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on June 13th

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.85 million, a PE ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.78).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

