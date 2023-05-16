TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$10.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

