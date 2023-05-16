TD Securities Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SISXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $12.65 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

