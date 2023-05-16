TD Securities Increases Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$13.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.36.

Shawcor Trading Up 3.9 %

TSE SCL opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market cap of C$982.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.91.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

