TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.55.

Shares of CG traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.60. 1,386,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,332. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7347756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

