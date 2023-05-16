TD Securities Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$125.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Premium Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Premium Brands stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

