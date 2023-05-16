TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 214984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

TaskUs Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

