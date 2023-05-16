TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 214984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
TaskUs Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
