Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Target were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $215.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

