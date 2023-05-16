Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $3.33 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00012330 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $108.26 million and approximately $309.25 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.33564212 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $78.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

