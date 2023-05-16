Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,023,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 922,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

