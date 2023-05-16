Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.