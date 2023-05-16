Taika Capital LP Takes $2.60 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of AYI traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,930. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

