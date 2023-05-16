Taika Capital LP Has $536,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Taika Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the quarter. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,103,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,334,000 after purchasing an additional 355,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 219,971 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

